Possible tornado touches down in north St. Augustine neighborhood

The view from the scene in north St. Augustine after a possible tornado touched down. (Photo: Brittany Dionne)

A possible tornado has touched down in northern St. Augustine near North Boulevard and Fifth Avenue Sunday night as Hurricane Irma's outer bands begin lashing the First Coast.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is working what they say could be a possible tornado; multiple homes damaged after trees were thrown into them. Utility lines can also be seen on the roads there.

No injuries have been reported, however.

As Hurricane Irma inches closer to the First Coast, tornadoes become more and more likely throughout north Florida and southeast Georgia. If a tornado warning is issued for any part of our viewing area, we will immediately go on air (NBC 12/ABC 25) to give the latest information.

