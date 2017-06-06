Possible tornado causes damage in St. Johns County

Damage from a potential tornado along U.S. 1 near SR 206 in St. Johns County PHOTO: Joe Maronel

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- Damage has been reported due what emergency managers are calling a tornado in southern St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Emergency Management reports trees down along U.S. 1 near State Road 206.

Trees are reportedly blocking part of the roadway.

Debris litters US 1 near SR 206 from a possible tornado. PHOTO: Joe Maronel

We are also getting reports of trees on multiple homes in the 6800 block of West Sea Cove Avenue area nearby,

A tornado warning had been issued for the area from just after 2 p.m. until almost 2:30 p.m.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the area and we will have much more coverage on First Coast News at 5 p.m.

© 2017 WTLV-TV