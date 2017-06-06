Possible tornado causes damage in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- Damage has been reported due what emergency managers are calling a tornado in southern St. Johns County.
St. Johns County Emergency Management reports trees down along U.S. 1 near State Road 206.
Trees are reportedly blocking part of the roadway.
We are also getting reports of trees on multiple homes in the 6800 block of West Sea Cove Avenue area nearby,
A tornado warning had been issued for the area from just after 2 p.m. until almost 2:30 p.m.
First Coast News has a crew on the way to the area and we will have much more coverage on First Coast News at 5 p.m.
