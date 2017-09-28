Nor'Easter? Tropical System? Doesn't matter- here's what to expect

As the weekend approaches and our fall season heat stretch comes to an end, some crummy weather is anticipated. There's talk of a nor'easter, there's talk of possible Tropical Storm Nate, but what needs to be talked about is what to expect.



As we approach Saturday night, the gloomy weather will build in from the coastal regions. We'll notice the winds become breezy out of the northeast and a few showers filter in.



Into Sunday, the wet and crummy weather becomes more widespread. Northeast winds will become gusty at times, waves of showers could be heavy at times, and there will be some extra energy in the ocean, meaning tides will be a bit excessive.



As the workweek comes into play, this crummy weather will linger. Expect Sunday's conditions to cruise through Monday and taper by midweek.

Coastal areas will see the bulk of these conditions, whereas inland areas should fair alright.

One area to watch will be the river levels. By midweek next week, we could see over two inches of rain. While most rivers, streams, and creeks have subsided from Irma, we can see these levels rise a bit. Rising levels aren't expected to become catastrophic or major, but just something to keep an eye on.



This is also the time of hurricane season to turn our eyes to the Caribbean for development and this is where some intimidation stems. There is a tropical wave just south of Cuba with a slight chance of developing. This is energy or fuel. This is a group of showers and clouds bubbling over warm water. Over the next 5 days or so, there is a chance for development of a tropical cyclone near south Florida. But as mentioned above, all this is as of now is energy and fuel.



Whether this tropical wave develops or not, the impacts from our forecasted nor'easter remain the same, because regardless of development, that tropical wave is fuel for our nor'easter.



So, nor'easter, tropical cyclone, call it what you will, either way, some crummy weather is expected.

