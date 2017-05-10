Close First Coast News Mosquito Report Low Risk Michael Prangley, WTLV 12:53 PM. EDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The smoke and dry weather will keep the mosquitoes less active at this year's Players! © 2017 WTLV-TV WTLV Florida officials: No Zika found in mosquito samples so far WTLV Mosquitoes take a bite out of First Coast earlier than usual CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS West Mims Fire: 12 percent contained with Wild Fire Juror dismissed in Corrine Brown case after talk of 'higher beings' SWAT incident ends in officer-involved shooting Corrine Brown juror interviewed due to religious comments More than 50 First Coast restaurants misrepresented food Baby recovers after severe brain injury Verify: Pictures of a bear at a backdoor VLAT headed to West Mims fire 'Good Dough': New donut shop in San Marco forming long lines Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise More Stories Juror dismissed in Corrine Brown case; alternate brought in May 10, 2017, 10:38 a.m. West Mims fire now over 143,800 acres, half of… May. 6, 2017, 1:08 p.m. Verdict Watch: Some highlights from the Corrine Brown trial May 10, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs