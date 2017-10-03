The First Coast News Storm Experts are monitoring the southern Gulf of Mexico for the development of a potential tropical cyclone over the next several days. If it develops, the system would become Tropical Storm Nate.

The National Hurricane Center says the system, currently just off the coast of Panama and Costa Rica, has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

A low over the SW Caribbean has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves north-northwest. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #90L pic.twitter.com/X6r7zZJ24y — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 3, 2017

Long-range computer models suggest that at the least a tropical storm will form and head north into the Gulf from the Caribbean Friday then make landfall later in the weekend on The Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Tampa. The worst weather over our area would be Sunday and Monday.

It is too soon to say what kind of impact, if any, the system will have on the First Coast. Stay with our team of Storm Experts throughout the next several days to see how it develops.

