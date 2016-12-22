(Photo: Prangley, Michael)

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- It does not get much better for Christmas Eve Eve with a sprawling area of high pressure taking up much of the country. Here at home we are tracking a fizzling nor'easter. This weak foe makes travel a go and you can even take Uncle Johnny and Aunt Peggy to the beach with a breezy blend of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 at the beach to the lower to middle 70s inland.

Fog becomes our big weather issue for the holiday weekend starting late tonight with warm, tropical air easily cooling to the dew point with clearing skies. You can get some shopping in this evening but thick fog develops after midnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday looks like a visitor's delight. We can show off the First Coast weather with temperatures out of sight for this time of year. Highs near 80! Even the beaches will enjoy warm middle 70s. Hanukkah begins at sunset and it does look like a thick sea fog could move in as early as 9 p.m. So be careful traveling around the area and Santa may need Rudolph's help.

Christmas Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 70s with thick fog to start. A brief shower is possible by afternoon with an onshore flow and developing low pressure offshore.

Next week highs remain near 80 through Thursday with a few showers possible Monday and our best chance of rain on Thursday.

Winter returns Friday with highs near 60 and a FROST THREAT by next Saturday morning!

