Water and sewer service to be shut down on St. Simons Island Sunday due to Hurricane Irma

Photo Courtesy: Juliette Dryer, First Coast News

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - The Joint Water and Sewer Commission will shut off water and sewer service on St. Simons Island Sunday in preparation for the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The service will be terminated on the island at 2 p.m. Mainland services will not be turned off in Glynn County.

Water and sewers systems will be restored once the storm passes. Glynn County is currently under storm surge and flash flood watches.

Water service on the mainland will remain active unless the water lines are damaged by the storm.

Filling a bathtub with water can help with flushing the toilet or washing clothes with services shut down, according to the Red Cross. Residents should not drink the water stored in the tub.

