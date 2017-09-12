WATCH: Jags' Mark Lamping to make statement with Mayor Curry after Irma

Lamping (left) and Curry (right)

Watch live as Jaguars President Mark Lamping makes a statement with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry after Hurricane Irma devastated the First Coast.

Lamping is expected to make an announcement about helping with cleanup and the status of the Jags' home game scheduled for Sunday.

Jacksonville's riverfront neighborhoods were hit severely hard, including San Marco, Riverside, the northside around the Trout River, and Mandarin.

