Voluntary evacuations issued for Flagler beach side, Intracoastal residents

Officials are requesting voluntary evacuation of residents who live in the Woodlands, coastal areas and Intracoastal, and the low lying areas of western Flagler County near Dead Lake.



Residents living in Hurricane Evacuation Zones A, B, C and F (NOT Palm Coast alphabet sections) should consider leaving the area ahead of Hurricane Irma.



Evacuation Zone A includes everything east of the Intracoastal including Marineland, Hammock, Flagler Beach along A1A.



Evacuation Zone B includes the neighborhoods along Colbert Lane to the south, all of the C section and the F section east of Florida Park Drive and the F section east of Palm Harbor Parkway. This zone also includes the area east of Old Kings Road, south of State Road 100 including Bulow and its adjacent neighborhood, Grand Haven and western Flagler Beach.



Evacuation Zone C is the Woodlands area of Palm Coast.



Evacuation Zone F is in western Flagler County and includes areas near Dead Lake – St. Johns Park and the Haw Creek basin – as the St. Johns River, which feeds Dead Lake is tidal.



“We are asking for residents to voluntarily evacuate, and now is the time to do it,” said Flagler County Public Safety Emergency Manager Steve Garten. “If you have the resources to travel, please head to the western side of the state or to the northwest out of the state.”



Residents should not travel north into coastal Georgia or the Carolinas as Irma is anticipated to impact those areas as well.



Flagler County has not yet opened emergency shelters, which are intended to serve as a last resort for those who are unable to otherwise evacuate the area.



Flagler Schools announced late Wednesday that classes and activities are cancelled Friday in advance of the storm.



Though not opened at this time, shelters will be prepared at Rymfire Elementary – for special needs – and at Bunnell Elementary for residents with crated, domesticated pets and the general population.



Bunnell Elementary – General Population and Pets

305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell



Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs

1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast



© 2017 WTLV-TV