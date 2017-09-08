WTLV
Verizon waives data overage fees for customers affected by Irma

First Coast News , WTLV 8:23 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Verizon has announced that it has "got your back" when it comes to dealing with Hurricane Irma. The cell phone carrier plans to waive any data overage fees for customers dealing with the storm.

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, customers in the qualifying First Coast counties will be waived data overage fees:

  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Clay
  • Columbia
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Nassau
  • Putnam
  • St. Johns
  • Union

Verizon also announced it's offering free phone calls and text messages to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands until Sept. 9.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


