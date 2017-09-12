WTLV
Trash/debris pickup and government openings

WTLV 10:41 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

DUVAL COUNTY

So far, the Duval County Government has said they will resume on Wednesday, September 13. 

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Johns County released a temporary household garbage, recycling and yard debris collection schedule in response to Hurricane Irma:

Wednesday, September 13: People who normally have their trash picked up on Monday and Tuesday will have it picked up on Wednesday. Recycling will be suspended.

Thursday, September 14: People who normally have their trash picked up on Wednesday will have their trash picked up on Thursday. Recycling will still be suspended.

Friday, September 15: Normal schedules for trash and recycling will resume.

Standard yard debris collection schedules will resume Monday, September 18. There will be no make-up days for recycling collection. For more information, please visit www.recyclestjohns.com or call 904.827.6980.
 

