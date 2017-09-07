Thousands flock to Lake City for anticipated storm damage from Irma
Thousands of crew members are expected in Lake City, ahead of anticipated power restoration efforts following Hurricane Irma. However, heavy traffic from South Florida evacuees is complicating things.
WTLV 6:08 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
More Stories
-
LATEST TRACK: Hurricane Irma shifts further west,…Sep. 5, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: Find your evacuation zoneSep. 6, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma Preparations on the First CoastSep. 5, 2017, 12:37 p.m.