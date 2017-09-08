Theme parks to close starting Saturday

(Photo: Getty)

Florida's major theme parks are planning to close as Hurricane Irma approaches the state.



SeaWorld officials announced Friday that their Orlando park will be closed from Saturday to Monday. The same goes for Busch Gardens in Tampa, which SeaWorld also owns.



Officials at Walt Disney World in Orlando say its parks will close on Saturday afternoon and remain closed through Monday.



Universal Orlando announced on its website that it will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed through Monday. Officials said they anticipate reopening on Tuesday.



Last October, the theme parks also closed down for Hurricane Matthew, which skirted Florida's southeast coast.

© 2017 Associated Press