St. Johns County opens post-Irma shelter for people who can't go home

St. Augustine Fire Department crews out working to clear debris and assess damage around the area. Many downed power line, trees, and impassable roads following Irma's impact on the First Coast. (Photo: St. Augustine Fire Department)

Due to the severity of the storm in St. Johns County, officials there have opened a post-impact shelter for people who can't return home.

The announcement, which came on Tuesday, said the shelter is opening at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center at 1300 Duval Street.

All other shelters are shut down by now.

If you need more info, head to this link or call Emergency Management at 904-824-5550.

