St. Johns County Emergency Management distributing water, assistance, info to Irma victims

St. Johns County has opened four Points of Distribution for Hurricane Irma victims. The PODs will distribute water, assistance, and information.
The locations are:
- SJC Parks and Recreation Administration, 2175 Mizell Road, St. Augustine Beach
- Solomon Calhoun Community Center,1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine
- Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings
- Al Wilke Park, 6150 South Main Street, Hastings
If you're looking for more updates from St. Johns County can visit the website here or call Emergency Management at 904-824-5550.
