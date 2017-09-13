WTLV
Close

St. Johns County Emergency Management distributing water, assistance, info to Irma victims

WTLV 10:15 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

St. Johns County has opened four Points of Distribution for Hurricane Irma victims. The PODs will distribute water, assistance, and information.

The locations are: 

  • SJC Parks and Recreation Administration, 2175 Mizell Road, St. Augustine Beach
  • Solomon Calhoun Community Center,1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine
  • Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings
  • Al Wilke Park, 6150 South Main Street, Hastings

If you're looking for more updates from St. Johns County can visit the website here or call Emergency Management at 904-824-5550.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories