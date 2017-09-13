St. Johns County Emergency Management distributing water, assistance, info to Irma victims

A fallen house after Hurricane Irma struck St. Johns County. (Photo: SJCFR)

St. Johns County has opened four Points of Distribution for Hurricane Irma victims. The PODs will distribute water, assistance, and information.

The locations are:

SJC Parks and Recreation Administration, 2175 Mizell Road, St. Augustine Beach

Solomon Calhoun Community Center,1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine

Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings

Al Wilke Park, 6150 South Main Street, Hastings

If you're looking for more updates from St. Johns County can visit the website here or call Emergency Management at 904-824-5550.

