St. Johns County declares local State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma

St. Johns County, Fla. -- In preparation for Hurricane Irma, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners declared a Local State of Emergency at the September 5, 2017 regular meeting.

The declaration allows the County to access resources and assistance to prepare for an inclement weather event. St. Johns County Administration and Emergency Management Staff are carefully monitoring Hurricane Irma and are working with a variety of local and State agencies to prepare for its impacts.

The southern half of Florida is now in the "cone of concern" for Hurricane Irma. The storm is now a powerful Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

As of 11 a.m. the newest track shows the storm trekking westward putting more pressure on the east coast of Florida and the Carolinas.

The north coast of Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port Au Prince as of the 11 a.m. National Hurricane Service update on Tuesday.

For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call 904.824.5550

