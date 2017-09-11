St. Johns County confirms first Hurricane Irma-related death on the First Coast

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office confirmed the first Hurricane Irma-related death on the First Coast Monday.

An elderly couple in Palm Valley was trying to protect themselves from the storm and one of them suffered a heart attack.

The Palm Valley area of Ponte Vedra sustained far worse damage than it did during Hurricane Matthew, Sheriff David Shoar said.

Five people were killed in other Florida counties, ABC News reported.

The storm killed at least 27 people in the Caribbean, according to the news service.

