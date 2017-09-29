Six Jax, St. Augustine detailers hold charity car wash for victims of Hurricane Irma

Six Jacksonville, St. Augustine-based detailers have teamed up with Coggin Honda in St Augustine to hold a fundraising car wash to raise money for the Salvation Army’s ongoing local Hurricane Irma relief efforts.



The charity car wash will be held at Coggin Honda at 2925 US 1 South in St Augustine tomorrow, Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Mark Elliott at Firehouse Auto Spa will join professional detailers Lawrence Evans of Proshine Auto Detailing Services, Don Goll of St Augustine Mobile Detailing, and technicians from Sparkle N Shine Mobile Detail, The Detail Shop, and Eco Tech Mobile Detail, to give your vehicle a professional detailer’s special shine.



The car wash is free, but the detailers are requesting a donation. All proceeds go towards the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Irma clean-up and recovery efforts. If they raise enough money, according to Elliott, they would like to share proceeds with two additional charities locally that are also helping with the efforts.

