School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

A running list of all school closures and times on the First Coast:
Duval
Friday High School Football games are moved to Thursday. No school closures at this time.
St. Johns
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind
Classes will be out Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8. According to the school, SHOW bus students will go home Wednesday following the Friday schedule. Yellow day bus students will go home Wednesday at their regular dismissal time, this includes students who are picked up by their parents/legal guardians.
