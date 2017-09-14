Sam's Club temporarily waives membership fees post Irma

(Photo: Wal-Mart)

JACKSONVILLE - To help people get back on their feet after Irma brought flooding and mass power outages to the First Coast, Sam's Club is temporarily waiving its membership fees.

Store locations across Florida and in parts of Georgia are participating.

Customers can purchase gas, food and other needed supplies without a membership at the three Jacksonville locations: Beach Boulevard, Youngerman Circle and Busch Drive; and at the Brunswick, Georgia location.

A Sam's Club representative said it has not yet been determined when membership fees will be required again.

