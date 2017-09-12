Road closures on the First Coast following Irma

A tree down in Nassau County. (Photo courtesdy of a viewer)

Due to excessive flooding and downed trees seen throughout the First Coast, some roads remain closed until further notice.

NASSAU COUNTY:

Pages Dairy Road at Lofton Creek Bridge (Flooding)

Conner Cutoff Road at Dog Gone Trail (Impassable/Barricaded)

Seymore Point Road (Downed Tree)

Cortez Road (Flooding)

Davis Road (Flooding)

Middle Road Haddoc/Crawford (Downed Tree)

Kings Ferry & Dahoma (Downed Tree)

Kings Ferry Bridge (Downed Tree)

453322 Old Dixie Hwy (Downed Tree)

Pages Dairy & Ezell Lane (Downed Tree)

1900 Clinch Drive (Downed Tree)

N 17th & Atlantic (Downed Tree)

S 14th & Amelia Parkway (Downed Tree)

Blackrock Road & Green Pine (Downed Tree)

Amelia Island Parkway & Fletcher (Downed Tree)

First Coast Hwy & Scott Road (Downed Tree/Power Line)

96050 Marsh Lakes Drive (Downed Tree)

Lem Turner & 5th Avenue (Downed Tree)

3610 Via Del Mar (Downed Tree)

Orange Street from Alma to 4th Street (Erosion)

Petree Road (Downed Tree/Power Line)

CLAY COUNTY:

Blanding Blvd. at County Rd. 218

State Road 16 closed from Sandhill Rd. to Thunder Rd.

County Road 220 at Joe Johns Rd., east of Knight Boxx Rd.

Thunder Rd. at Eds Court

County Road 215 at Primrose Ave.

Henley Rd. at Black Creek Bridge

