Road closures on the First Coast following Irma

Due to excessive flooding and downed trees seen throughout the First Coast, some roads remain closed until further notice.
NASSAU COUNTY:
- Pages Dairy Road at Lofton Creek Bridge (Flooding)
- Conner Cutoff Road at Dog Gone Trail (Impassable/Barricaded)
- Seymore Point Road (Downed Tree)
- Cortez Road (Flooding)
- Davis Road (Flooding)
- Middle Road Haddoc/Crawford (Downed Tree)
- Kings Ferry & Dahoma (Downed Tree)
- Kings Ferry Bridge (Downed Tree)
- 453322 Old Dixie Hwy (Downed Tree)
- Pages Dairy & Ezell Lane (Downed Tree)
- 1900 Clinch Drive (Downed Tree)
- N 17th & Atlantic (Downed Tree)
- S 14th & Amelia Parkway (Downed Tree)
- Blackrock Road & Green Pine (Downed Tree)
- Amelia Island Parkway & Fletcher (Downed Tree)
- First Coast Hwy & Scott Road (Downed Tree/Power Line)
- 96050 Marsh Lakes Drive (Downed Tree)
- Lem Turner & 5th Avenue (Downed Tree)
- 3610 Via Del Mar (Downed Tree)
- Orange Street from Alma to 4th Street (Erosion)
- Petree Road (Downed Tree/Power Line)
CLAY COUNTY:
- Blanding Blvd. at County Rd. 218
- State Road 16 closed from Sandhill Rd. to Thunder Rd.
- County Road 220 at Joe Johns Rd., east of Knight Boxx Rd.
- Thunder Rd. at Eds Court
- County Road 215 at Primrose Ave.
- Henley Rd. at Black Creek Bridge
