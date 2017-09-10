Power outages in Florida are skyrocketing due to Hurricane Irma

Power outages are rapidly on the rise as Hurricane Irma starts making her way across the state of Florida.

An interactive map showing real-time updates on the power outages across Florida has been released by poweroutage.us.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than 700,000 accounts were without power. However that number is increasing by the minute. It is hard to predict when and if the power will be knocked out in your area on the First Coast but our Storm Expert team has advised that you be prepared to be in your home for 4 -5 days without power in the worst case scenario.

