Power is back, but the Wells Fargo Center remains closed after Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Wells Fargo Center downtown is still closed after Irma caused severe flooding.

The businesses inside the building have been forced to evacuate to find a new location.

JEA tells First Coast News that power was restored to the building on Sunday. First Coast news reached out to Banyan Street Capital, the managers of the building for more information, but have not heard back.

The signature downtown skyscraper took a beating from Irma on both the outside and inside, specifically in the basement area, according to those who work there.



Johanna Robbins, who said she works on the first floor, doesn't know when she'll be back to work.

"Scheduled to work there on Friday and I don't think I'm going to be working there on Friday," Robbins said.



The closure of the building forced everyone out, including law firm Pajcic & Pajcic. They were lucky enough to find space inside nearby One Enterprise Center.



Attorney Seth Pajcic said employees spent Thursday hauling 60 pound computer servers down 19 flights of stairs inside the flooded and at the time powerless building.



"It's hot, dark, and honestly it smells. It's starting to smell because it has all that flood water and the mud and the smell is starting to creep up out of the basement," Pajcic said.



While none of their equipment was damaged, Pajcic said catastrophic flooding in the basement took out the building's wiring system.



The law firm is lucky, as others businesses rely on their location inside the building to make a living. Some businesses are still looking for a new workspace.



"There's a barber shop on the first floor, the sandwich shop, the River Club on the top, those people who need that daily cash flow are really going to be impacted," Pajcic said.



Meanwhile, people like Robbins have no idea when they can return.

"I hope that they get it cleaned up so I can go back to work. I'm ready to get back in there and just do what I do," Robbins said.

