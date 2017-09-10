Pasco County Sheriff urges residents not to shoot into the sky at Hurricane Irma

In an actual tweet sent out by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the agency urged its citizens not to shoot at Hurricane Irma.

As a woman from Pasco County, I promise that I could not make this stuff up. I'd like to assume they were being satirical but I'm not entirely sure.

But the tweet tells Pasco citizens that shooting at the storm will not turn it around and could have dangerous repercussions.

In all seriousness, speaking from the west side of Florida, we are keeping the east coast people in our thoughts as Irma comes barreling through the state. Stay safe, friends.

Destiny Johnson is a First Coast News Digital Reporter who grew up in Pasco County.

