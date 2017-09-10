WTLV
Close

Parrots seek refuge from Irma on 22nd floor of Miami hotel

ABC News , WTLV 11:47 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

As Hurricane Irma bears down on south Florida, residents are taking shelter in droves -- but not all of them are human.

A family staying on the 22nd floor of the Miami Marriott Dadeland caught snapshots of two of Florida's more colorful residents, a pair of parrots, who were taking shelter from the beginnings of what is expected to be a very powerful storm.

U.S. parrots are found in the greatest numbers in parts of South Florida and California, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Click here to read the ABC article.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories