Parrots seek refuge from Irma on 22nd floor of Miami hotel

Two parrots seek shelter from Hurricane Irma in Miami. Photo: ABC.

As Hurricane Irma bears down on south Florida, residents are taking shelter in droves -- but not all of them are human.

A family staying on the 22nd floor of the Miami Marriott Dadeland caught snapshots of two of Florida's more colorful residents, a pair of parrots, who were taking shelter from the beginnings of what is expected to be a very powerful storm.

U.S. parrots are found in the greatest numbers in parts of South Florida and California, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Click here to read the ABC article.

© 2017 ABC News