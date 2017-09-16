Over 13,000 still without power in Jacksonville after Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Less than a week after Hurricane Irma left its mark on the First Coast, over 13,000 electrical customers in Duval County remain powerless, as the weekend arrives.

Power crews are making some progress but utilities admit they have a long way to go to get all of the millions of customers in Florida and Georgia who lost power during Hurricane Irma back on.

In our area, Duval County has the lowest percentage of customers without power. Seven percent of JEA's customers in the county still do not have power as of Friday at 3 p.m. That number is compared to over 60 percent that were without power during the height of the storm. Still, just over 31,000 JEA customers in Duval County do not have power.

JEA CEO Paul McElroy said the utility needs to see where it stands Friday before giving any time estimates, but the utility has reached the point that as customers call, JEA can tell them when crews will be in their areas to work on fixing the problems.

He said JEA is striving for a pace that is “equal to or better” than the recovery across storm-ravaged Florida.

“Right now, we’re progressing better than the rest of the state in terms of our restoration,” McElroy said. “We think that’s good for our community, but I know it’s frustrating for those who are still without power.”

Meanwhile, Clay Electric announced on Friday that it expected to have nearly all of its customers back online by the end of the weekend, withColumbia, Flagler, Lake, Levy, and Union counties done by Saturday night; and Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Marion, Putnam and Valusia counties restored by Sunday night. As of Friday afternoon, about 27,000 customers - 15 percent - were still without power.

In St. Johns County, 20 percent of Florida Power & Light's customers and one percent of JEA's customers are still without power. About 13 percent of the county does not have power as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The Florida county in our area struggling the most with power is Putnam County, where 36 percent of the county's electric customers are without power. Heavy flooding along the St. Johns River in places like Palatka and Welaka are partially to blame as crews cannot begin to restore power until flood waters subside.

In Georgia, Glynn County continues to have a large number of customers without power. Georgia Power has about 4,100 customers in Glynn without power, approximately 10 percent of their customers in the county. Camden County has about 1,600 Georgia Power customers without power, while Ware and Charlton County have small numbers.

Information from our partners at the Florida Times-Union was used in this report.

