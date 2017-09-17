Out-of-state volunteers help clean up Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As cleanup efforts continue across the First Coast, one group of volunteers is making an impact across Jacksonville.

Mike Cohen moved into his Arlington home three months before Irma damaged his backyard.

“It was massive trees falling over the pool, destroying the dock. The initial reaction was, ‘there’s no way we’re getting this out of our yard,’” Cohen said.

The damage left behind was impossible to remove on his own. That’s when he called Crisis Cleanup for help.

The group is made up of more than 1,000 volunteers based from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The volunteers are from Jacksonville and neighboring states.

The volunteers spread out in small groups across the city working on a variety of tasks.

"It’s not just cleaning up debris. I think they’re helping people with flooded houses or any kind of need you have from the storm,” said Bill Trapp, a volunteer from South Carolina. “It’s a good feeling you can come and help out. I would think that if we have the same situation, people in Florida would come help us.”

Cohen heard about the service through his neighbor and said help was just a phone call away.

"They put us on a list, they called this morning and they showed up with tons of equipment and tons of people here to help. They’re cutting and they got big equipment to pull these two to three hundred pound logs out,” Cohen said. “I did not envision this at all, getting done, getting help. It’s amazing.”

If you need help, you can call the Crisis Cleanup hotline at 1(800)451-1954, or for more information click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV