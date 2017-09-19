Orange Park residents talk flooding with Gov. Rick Scott

Villas Continental in Orange Park. Photo: FCN.

Florida governor Rick Scott made a stop in Orange Park Tuesday to talk to city leaders about needs that haven't yet been met since Hurricane Irma. Some people in Orange Park still haven't been able to get back into their homes after the storm because of flooding.



Paul Bailey said he had to act fast to get his family to safety during Irma.



"Roll up your pants legs, don't put your shoes on we're going to be in water, it's going to be alright let's go," Bailey recalled telling his family as the floodwaters crept in his home.



Bailey said he and his family left their condo at Villas Continental in Orange Park not knowing if it would still be there after the storm.



"We had already lost power for a couple of hours," he said. "The emergency beacons were going off in the hallway to let us know it was flooding."



He said he was one of the lucky ones. Water never came inside his unit.



"Luckily, I don't know how," Bailey said.



Some of his neighbors didn’t have the same luck. Most of the units closest to the water had to be gutted. You can also see standing water underneath what’s left of the building’s foundation.



"All along this whole edge it was just like an angry, angry ocean just breaking wave after wave," Bailey said describing the flooding.



A week later and there’s still plenty of work left to be done.



"Repair, rebuild, replace and the main thing that we can't replace is life and we're lucky," Bailey said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV