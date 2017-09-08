Nemours to offer free medical service to children through app during, after Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Families in need of access to healthcare during and after Hurricane Irma will have free access to Nemours’ pediatricians through their smartphone, tablet or the internet.

This service began Friday afternoon, offering complimentary visits to families anywhere in the state.

“Children do not wait for the storm to pass and the roads to clear to get sick, it can happen at any time. Now Nemours CareConnect will be there to help at no cost to families,” said Carey Officer, administrator of telehealth for Nemours Children’s Health System. “At Nemours our passion is caring for children and this technology allows us to do it even in the most challenging weather.”

Families can access Nemours CareConnect through the internet at www.NemoursCareConnect.com. If the family still has a smart phone or tablet available, they may download the Nemours CareConnect app on Apple or Android Stores. The normal charge for the service will be waived in Florida when families enter the following coupon code: Irma.

Also, Nemours Is creating CareConnect consoles at three Orange County shelters for special needs. Should families need to access pediatric care, they can do so at no cost. Hospital associated with Nemours can also consult with Nemours physicians during and after the storm using CareConnect.

Nemours offered complimentary visits on CareConnect to families in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey last month.

Nemours CareConnect pediatricians treat newborns and kids online with a range of conditions. The service launched in Florida in 2015.

