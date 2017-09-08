Nassau County: Some gas stations out of fuel in Callahan

(Photo: FeelPic)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Some gas stations in Callahan have fuel again after experiencing a brief shortage Friday night.

Mayor Robert Rau announced on social media that all gas stations in the city ran out of fuel Friday and that they shouldn't be stocked back up until next Tuesday.

People across Florida are dealing with fuel issues as they try to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma.

However, Gov. Rick Scott says there isn't a gas supply problem, but rather a transportation problem with getting the gas to the gas pumps.

Earlier, Scott tweeted that he waived Florida's motor fuel import tax over the next five days in hope to bring more fuel to the state.

I waived FL’s motor fuel import tax for 5 days to help bring more fuel to our state for storm response & recovery. https://t.co/ZxrPml6REG — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017

To help give you real time updates for which gas stations have gas and how much it costs, download the app Gas Buddy Tracker. It's a site you can also access online by clicking here.

