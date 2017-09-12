WTLV
Nassau County roads remain closed after Hurricane Irma

First Coast News , WTLV 10:46 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

Due to excessive flooding and downed trees seen throughout Nassau County, some roads remain closed until further notice.

 

 

  • Pages Dairy Road at Lofton Creek Bridge (Flooding)  
  • Conner Cutoff Road at Dog Gone Trail (Impassable/Barricaded)  
  • Seymore Point Road (Downed Tree) 
  • Cortez Road (Flooding) 
  • Davis Road (Flooding) 
  • Middle Road Haddoc/Crawford (Downed Tree) 
  • Kings Ferry & Dahoma (Downed Tree) 
  • Kings Ferry Bridge (Downed Tree) 
  • 453322 Old Dixie Hwy (Downed Tree) 
  • Pages Dairy & Ezell Lane (Downed Tree) 
  • 1900 Clinch Drive (Downed Tree) 
  • N 17th & Atlantic (Downed Tree) 
  • S 14th & Amelia Parkway (Downed Tree) 
  • Blackrock Road & Green Pine (Downed Tree) 
  • Amelia Island Parkway & Fletcher (Downed Tree) 
  • First Coast Hwy & Scott Road (Downed Tree/Power Line) 
  • 96050 Marsh Lakes Drive (Downed Tree) 
  • Lem Turner & 5th Avenue (Downed Tree) 
  • 3610 Via Del Mar (Downed Tree) 
  • Orange Street from Alma to 4th Street (Erosion) 
  • Petree Road (Downed Tree/Power Line)

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV

