Morton's set to reopen Tuesday after flooding from Hurricane Irma

Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, which has been closed since Hurricane Irma, is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The 951-room hotel was sold in late September for $109 million to a Houston corporation. It is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 30.

Morton’s serves USDA prime-aged beef, poultry, fish and seafood. The first location opened in Chicago in 1978 and there are more than 75 locations worldwide.

Morton’s returned to Jacksonville when it opened the location at the Hyatt Regency at 225 E. Coastline Drive in late June after selling its location on the Southbank five years ago.

The dining room at Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar opens at 4 p.m. daily.

Florida Times-Union