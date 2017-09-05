Mayor Lenny Curry: Be prepared, have a kit, know your zone ahead of Hurricane Irma

As the Category 5 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.

Mayor Lenny Curry spoke Tuesday on what people on the First Coast should do to prepare for what Irma has to bring our way.

"Prepare a kit, know your evacuation zone, and create a plan as to what you're going to do if you're going to be here or in the event if there is an evacuation. Way too premature to be talking about that, but what we can all do is be prepared," Curry said.

He went on to say that the best way to know your zone and to know what to put into your kit is to visit Jaxready.com.

"Pray that this thing falls apart, for everyone, but prepare as though it won't," Curry said.

There have been shelters identified and there will be shelters for special medical needs, according to Curry. The shelters will be announced when they are deemed necessary. If you have special medical needs, you can register that on Jaxready.com to make sure they have the assistance they need in the event of a power outage.

"In the event of another Matthew, we have adequate reserves, in the event of a catastrophic event we've got a budget that's got priorities. Safety comes first," said Curry. He assured that priorities would be so that the safety of the people of Duval County would be first and foremost.

"Your city is preparing, you need to prepare yourselves and your families for the possibility of an event. That is the most important thing you can do right now," Curry said. "Just be ready. Don't panic, just be ready."

