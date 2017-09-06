Mandatory evacuations ordered for more South Florida counties

(NBC 6) -- With Hurricane Irma continuing its push across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean, South Florida is keeping its eye on the storm and several municipalities are announcing closures as a result of the storm.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that the county will begin to evacuate special needs residents on Wednesday and they may begin to evacuate residents from zones A and B on Thursday. Zone A covers a huge swath of coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne, while zone B covers Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County public schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Key West International Airport will close Wednesday evening for all commercial flights. The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport will remain open for general aviation until conditions worsen.

The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West will close Wednesday through Monday.

Florida Keys Community College will be closed Wednesday until conditions permit re-opening.

BROWARD



Broward County has issued mandatory evacuations starting at 12 p.m. Thursday for all residents in areas east of Federal Highway, as well as low lying areas and trailer homes. Shelters will open at that time.

Public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, officials said.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM