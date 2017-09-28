Mandarin residents frustrated as homes became flooded from city culvert

Several Mandarin residents are complaining about a city culvert, saying it flooded their homes during Irma. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Latonya Mark has lived in her Mandarin home for the past 11 years. It wasn't until Hurricane Irma when it flooded for the first time.

"Until you wake up to a foot of water in your entire home you just wouldn't understand what it's like, it's devastating," Mark said. She said a city culvert was not draining properly during the storm.

"The culverts are filling up and the water is just draining pushing towards our homes," she said.



On Thursday, she showed First Coast News the inside of her home where she said they had at least a foot of water from Irma. The floors had to be stripped off and the garage is full of items that need to be thrown out.



It's a similar story at her next door neighbor's house.



"I got water everywhere, ruined several pieces of furniture, ruined the baseboards floors, everything has to be torn out," said her neighbor, Hunter Eminisor. He said he can't go home because of the conditions.



"Your whole life is literally turned upside down in an instant you're not able to come home to your home every day," he said.



It's the house he's grown up in and the one his parents have been living in for over 20 years. He said he believes the culvert in his neighbor's yard was the reason several homes in his neighborhood flooded.



"It should have been taken care of before we can into this problem and we just feel that it's just something that got forgotten and pushed underneath the rug and that's why we're here," he said.



The neighbor across the street said her house didn't flood, but pointed up to a ditch she said is poorly maintained and could cause problems.



"I also would like to see that the city, maybe prior to hurricane season, come around and maybe checks these ditches and things like that," said neighbor Lizette Woodward.



These neighbors said it's time for the city to step up to the plate.



"I want them to actually check the drainage," Marks said.

First Coast News spoke to Councilman Matt Schellenberg about his constituents' complaints regarding the culvert. He said he forwarded the request to public works to look into the issue.

