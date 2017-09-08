LIVE BLOG: Hurricane watch issued for the First Coast

A hurricane watch has been issued for areas in the First Coast.

The newest track released Friday night shows Hurricane Irma shifting westward with its "cone of concern" covering most of Florida, including the First Coast.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties ahead of Irma.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said.

LIVE BLOG: HURRICANE IRMA PREPARATIONS ON THE FIRST COAST

5:11 a.m. Sept 9: A Hurricane Warning is extended northward along the Florida East coast to the Flagler/Volusia County Line.

11:37 p.m. Sept 8: A Hurricane Watch is in effect for all of Northeast Florida inland to Fernandina Beach. This means wind gusts of 39 mph or higher can be expected by late Sunday night. Hurricane force wind gusts of 74 mph or higher are possible by Monday morning.

