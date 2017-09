Live Blog: Hurricane Irma Preparations on the First Coast

Hurricane Irma is a powerful, dangerous hurricane as it churns toward the Caribbean islands and a possible U.S. impact. (Photo: 10 Weather)

12:34 p.m. Sept. 5, 2017

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, residents of Collier County are advised to evacuate the area, according to the sheriff's office. Read more here.

12:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 2017



Officials in the Florida Keys are gearing up to get tourists and residents out of the possible path of Hurricane Irma.



Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark says in a news release that a mandatory evacuation for tourists will begin at sunrise Wednesday. An evacuation plan for residents is also under way but a timetable hasn't been determined.



Clark says government offices, parks and schools will close and there will be no shelters in Monroe County. The county's three hospitals are also beginning evacuation plans.



U.S. 1 is the only route in and out of the island chain off the southern peninsula of Florida.



Clark says residents and tourists should begin filling their tanks with fuel to prepare to drive to the mainland.

11:16 a.m. Sept. 5, 2017

The City of Atlantic Beach has begun preparations for Hurricane Irma. More information can be found here.

