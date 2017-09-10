LIVE BLOG: First Coast prepares as Hurricane Irma draws nearer

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the First Coast Sunday night, thousands are without power and reports show the storm has sustained winds of about 100 mph.

The newest track released Sunday night shows Irma continuing north with its "cone of concern" continuing to cover Georgia and moving northwest.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties ahead of Irma.

Here's the latest information regarding Hurricane Irma and changes on the First Coast:

1:03 a.m. Sept. 11: JSO reports the Buckman Bridge is closed due to strong winds.

12:36 a.m. Sept. 11: The Dames Point Bridge is now closed due to wind speeds, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

12:33 a.m. Sept. 11: Putnam Counter Emergency Management reports flooding of a nursing home at Palatka Health Care Center. Evacuations are ordered. Patients are being transported to a nearby hospital.

12:23 a.m. Sept. 11: About 33,000 people are without power in Duval County, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

