List of shelters open for Hurricane Irma

DUVAL COUNTY
A list of shelters that will be made available in Duval County is expected to be released by Friday. At this time, the following location is open:
-
City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn, 1234 W. State St., Jacksonville, Florida
- 75 additional men, 15 additional women and children
- Opens 12 p.m. on Friday until conditions are deemed safe
NASSAU COUNTY
Shelters are scheduled to open in Nassau County starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m:
- Hilliard Middle School: 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard
- Hilliard Elementary School: 27568 Ohio St., Hilliard
- Bryceville Elementary School, 6504 Church Ave., Bryceville
- Callahan Intermediate School, 34586 Alligator Creek Hunting Club
- Callahan Middle School, 450121 Old Dixie Highway
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
Shelters are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.:
- Pacetti Bay Middle School: 245 Meadowlark Lane (special needs)
- Timberlin Creek Elementary School: 555 Pine Tree Lane (pet-friendly)
- Pedro Menendez High School: 600 SR 206 West (general population)
