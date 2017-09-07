WTLV
List of shelters open for Hurricane Irma

First Coast News , WTLV 5:33 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

DUVAL COUNTY

A list of shelters that will be made available in Duval County is expected to be released by Friday. At this time, the following location is open:

  • City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn, 1234 W. State St., Jacksonville, Florida
    • 75 additional men, 15 additional women and children
    • Opens 12 p.m. on Friday until conditions are deemed safe

NASSAU COUNTY

Shelters are scheduled to open in Nassau County starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m:

  • Hilliard Middle School: 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard
  • Hilliard Elementary School: 27568 Ohio St., Hilliard
  • Bryceville Elementary School, 6504 Church Ave., Bryceville
  • Callahan Intermediate School, 34586 Alligator Creek Hunting Club
  • Callahan Middle School, 450121 Old Dixie Highway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Shelters are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.:

  • Pacetti Bay Middle School: 245 Meadowlark Lane (special needs)
  • Timberlin Creek Elementary School: 555 Pine Tree Lane (pet-friendly)
  • Pedro Menendez High School: 600 SR 206 West (general population)

 

 

