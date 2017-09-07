List of shelters open for Hurricane Irma

Inside available rows of beds at the City Rescue Mission (Photo: Williams, David)

DUVAL COUNTY

A list of shelters that will be made available in Duval County is expected to be released by Friday. At this time, the following location is open:

City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn, 1234 W. State St., Jacksonville, Florida 75 additional men, 15 additional women and children Opens 12 p.m. on Friday until conditions are deemed safe



NASSAU COUNTY

Shelters are scheduled to open in Nassau County starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m:

Hilliard Middle School: 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard

Hilliard Elementary School: 27568 Ohio St., Hilliard

Bryceville Elementary School, 6504 Church Ave., Bryceville

Callahan Intermediate School, 34586 Alligator Creek Hunting Club

Callahan Middle School, 450121 Old Dixie Highway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Shelters are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.:

Pacetti Bay Middle School: 245 Meadowlark Lane (special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School: 555 Pine Tree Lane (pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School: 600 SR 206 West (general population)

© 2017 WTLV-TV