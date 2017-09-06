JetBlue waiving fees to reschedule, cancel flights, offering special fares to evacuees

JetBlue says personnel asked the family to step off the plane to discuss the situation.

JetBlue is waiving fees and fare increases for people who were flying to destinations in the path of Hurricane Irma, and it is offering special fares looking to get out of the region, the airline announced today.

Customers traveling to or from Tampa, Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Orlando and West Palm Beach are covered.

Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Setp. 12 online in the ‘Manage Flights’ section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Customers with canceled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Sept. 5.

The airline says it is offering remaining seats in select markets for $99-$150, including taxes.

The airline said it has canceled about 130 flights.

For more information visit the JetBlue website.

