Irma now a tropical depression; Storms move northward

Irma weakened to a Tropical Depression by the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center but that doesn't mean it isn't still throttling the Southeast.

A tropical storm warning is still in effect for the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina from about Brunswick, Georgia to north of Charleston, South Carolina.

The system is still dropping heaps of rain on the Southeast. About two - five inches is expected from coastal Carolina all the way west to Mississippi, southern Georgia all the way north to parts of Tennessee and Carolina. Higher totals closer to eight inches will be seen in isolated areas.

It's about five miles south of Columbus, Georgia and 95 miles south-southwest of Atlanta.

Maximum sustained winds have sunk down to 35 miles an hour. The highest wind gusts are probably around the South Carolina coast and in heavier rains that'll be seen across the southeastern U.S. Monday night.

It's moving northwest at a quick 15 mph.

The best news? Storm surge waters are receding around the Southeast.

