Irma-displaced dogs from across Florida headed to Mega Adoption Event in Jacksonville

About 200 Florida dogs displaced by Hurricane Irma will be among the 1,000 or so animals up for adoption at this weekend’s Mega Adoption Event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

The dogs will arrive Thursday from multiple shelters in multiple Florida counties. Many of them were surrendered by their owners on Florida’s West Coast as Irma approached, according to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, which organizes the mega events three times a year.

The largest group of dogs will be transported from Hillsborough County, according to the nonprofit.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The $20 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines and city license, according to the nonprofit.

“Doc Tony” Crothers, a local chiropractor and animal-rescue supporter, will sponsor free adoptions for active and retired military. The overall event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation.

Parking and admission are free. The address is 510 Fairgrounds Place in Jacksonville.

For more information go to fcnmhp.org/help-pet-owners/adopt-a-pet. Read the story on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union