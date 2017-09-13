Interstate I-75 might close due to flooding, detour map available

People returning home after evacuating up Interstate 75 may face a long delay in getting home. The interstate between Lake City and Gainesville is expected to shut down sometime Wednesday afternoon due to potential flooding from the Santa Fe River at the Columbia/Alachua County line.

The highway is passable for now but could shut down with little to no notice.

At this time, I-75 remains safe and passable. We continue to monitor it 24/7. #Irma #FLResponds — FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) September 13, 2017

According to officials, the Santa Fe River has risen 15 feet in the past 36 hours due to heavy rain fall.

FDOT and DHSMV are monitoring the bridges that may be impacted by the flooding 24/7.

If the river rises to an unsafe level, the bridge will be impassable both northbound and southbound, and would be closed immediately. Floridians that are traveling should avoid the area if possible.

Drivers will be re-routed either east or west on I-10. Eastbound traffic will flow through Jacksonville to I-95 or I-295.

As a precaution, official have issued the following detour map.

If the Interstate does close, the following bridges will also be impacted.

U.S. 27

U.S. 41

S.R. 47

U.S. 121

Additional maps and detour information will be released if needed.

