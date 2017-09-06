Hurricane Irma: What to put in your evacuation 'go bag'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- If you only had a few minutes to gather some belongings and evacuate your home, what would and should you bring?

According to Natasha Parks, a family and consumer sciences agent with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension in Duval County, residents can prepare for evacuation by including several essential items in their “go bag.”

1. Important documents

If you are displaced from your home, proof of identity and ownership will be needed for reentry and in the recovery process.

· Photo identification

· Birth certificates

· Social security cards

· Immunization records

· A list of your current medications

Insurance and financial information: Homeowner’s insurance, car insurance, contracts, deeds, stocks and bonds

Digital records

Be sure to make a digital back up of photos and video of personal property. Store originals and copies in a waterproof, re-sealable bag or container.

Clothing, medication, snacks and water

Pack three to five days of clothes for each person in the household. Include snacks, water and all necessary medications.

What not to pack

Heirlooms and other items of sentimental value should be left at home. What’s most important is that you are able to evacuate safely.

