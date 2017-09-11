Hurricane Irma: What the First Coast is waking up to

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The First Coast is seeing flash flooding across Duval, St. Johns and Nassau Counties, as well as other nearby areas.

People are waking up to trees toppled over onto their homes. They are also seeing tree branches scattered across lawns, vehicles and buildings.





They are also finding flooding so high they are seeing their vehicles floating away from where they were parked.

One woman says she just moved back to Jacksonville Beach in the Sanctuary. She moved back in April after her home flooded due to Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Her home, which just recently had hardwood floors put in, has the boards floating in the water from Irma.

Meanwhile, others are out driving in the rainy weather in downtown Jacksonville. The flooding on the roads is dangerous and people should not be on the roads when they are flooding, according to JSO.





Others in Riverside are seeing just flooding on the roadways.

Some found water pooling on their streets near their homes.









© 2017 WTLV-TV