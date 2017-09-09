Hurricane Irma: Bridge statuses on First Coast

Hart Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

Bridges in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are expected to close if sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph. First Coast News will be keeping track of bridge statuses as Hurricane Irma passes through Florida.



CHATHAM COUNTY

Talmadge memorial Bridge (OPEN)

CLAY COUNTY

Shands Bridge (OPEN)

Doctor's Inlet Bridge (OPEN)

DUVAL COUNTY

Acosta Bridge (OPEN)

Atlantic Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)

Buckman Bridge (OPEN)

Butler Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)

Beach Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)

Charles E. Bennett Memorial Bridge (OPEN)

Dames Point Bridge (OPEN)

Fuller Warren Bridge (OPEN)

Hart Bridge (OPEN)

Hecksher Dr. Bridge (OPEN)

Main Street Bridge (OPEN)

Matthews Bridge (OPEN)

Ortega River Bridge (OPEN)

Trout River Bridge (OPEN)

GLYNN COUNTY

Sidney Lanier Bridge CLOSING AT NOON SUNDAY

State Route 303 Bridge (OPEN)

NASSAU COUNTY

Intracoastal Bridge (OPEN)

Nassau Sound Bridge (OPEN)

PUTNAM COUNTY

Memorial Bridge (OPEN)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

312 Bridge (OPEN)

Palm Valley Bridge (OPEN)

Crescent Beach Bridge (OPEN)

Matanzas Bridge (OPEN)

Bridge of Lions (OPEN)

Vilano Bridge (OPEN)

