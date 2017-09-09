Hurricane Irma: Bridge statuses on First Coast

Bridges in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are expected to close if sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph. First Coast News will be keeping track of bridge statuses as Hurricane Irma passes through Florida.
CHATHAM COUNTY
- Talmadge memorial Bridge (OPEN)
CLAY COUNTY
- Shands Bridge (OPEN)
- Doctor's Inlet Bridge (OPEN)
DUVAL COUNTY
- Acosta Bridge (OPEN)
- Atlantic Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)
- Buckman Bridge (OPEN)
- Butler Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)
- Beach Blvd. Bridge (OPEN)
- Charles E. Bennett Memorial Bridge (OPEN)
- Dames Point Bridge (OPEN)
- Fuller Warren Bridge (OPEN)
- Hart Bridge (OPEN)
- Hecksher Dr. Bridge (OPEN)
- Main Street Bridge (OPEN)
- Matthews Bridge (OPEN)
- Ortega River Bridge (OPEN)
- Trout River Bridge (OPEN)
GLYNN COUNTY
- Sidney Lanier Bridge CLOSING AT NOON SUNDAY
- State Route 303 Bridge (OPEN)
NASSAU COUNTY
- Intracoastal Bridge (OPEN)
- Nassau Sound Bridge (OPEN)
PUTNAM COUNTY
- Memorial Bridge (OPEN)
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
- 312 Bridge (OPEN)
- Palm Valley Bridge (OPEN)
- Crescent Beach Bridge (OPEN)
- Matanzas Bridge (OPEN)
- Bridge of Lions (OPEN)
- Vilano Bridge (OPEN)
