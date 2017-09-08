Emergency shelters in Duval County for Hurricane Irma

The City of Jacksonville has released a list of shelters, including special needs shelters, ahead of Hurricane Irma. They are scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS
- Landmark Middle School: 101 Kernan Blvd. N (pets allowed)
- Twin Lakes Elementary: 8000 Point Meadows Dr.
- Chimney Lakes Elementary: 9353 Staples Mill Dr. (pets allowed)
- Mandarin Middle School: 5100 Hood Rd. (pets allowed)
- Oceanway Elementary: 1255 Gillespie Ave.
- Abess Park Elementary: 12731 Abess Blvd.
- Legends Center: 5130 Soutel Dr. (pets allowed)
- Andrew Robinson: 101 W. 12th St.
- Arlington Middle School: 8141 Lone Star Rd.
- City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn: 1234 W. State St. (opens at 12 p.m. Friday)
SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS
- Legends Center: 5130 Soutel Dr. (pets allowed)
- Atlantic Coast High School: 9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway (pets allowed)
- Oceanway Middle: 143 Oceanway Ave.
- Enterprise Elementary: 8085 Old Middleburg Rd.
