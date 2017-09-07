Gov. Scott orders all schools, state offices to close ahead of Irma

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is ordering the closing of all schools, colleges and universities throughout the state.



Scott announced late Thursday that all schools as well as state offices would be closed Friday through next Monday.



Many school districts and universities had already voluntarily agreed to close due to the looming arrival of Hurricane Irma over the weekend. But many school districts and colleges in north central and northwest Florida had remained open.



But in a brief statement Scott said he ordered all schools to shut down so that the buildings could be used potentially as shelters or as staging grounds for relief efforts.



He said Floridians "facing a life-threatening storm" and "every family must prepare to evacuate."

