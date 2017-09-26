Gathering much needed supplies for Puerto Rico on the First Coast

For local Bill Brennan, it's hard for him to look on and see the devastation that struck his home in Puerto Rico. It's even harder for him because Brennan has only heard from two of his friends since the Hurricane Maria hit the island as a Category 4 storm.

"It is annihilated," Brennan said of the Caribbean island and U.S. territory.



People there have no food, no water, no money, no cell service and there's looting, he said.



"There's 'SOS' written on housetop roofs on streets in Spanish 'send food, send water.' It's much worse than people are saying," Brennan said.

Brennan is doing something to help in Fernandina Beach, where his sister lives and he's currently staying.



He's holding a fundraiser Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Patio Place, 416 Ash Street, where cash and critical donations like toiletries, non-perishables and medicines will be gathered and eventually sent over. The event is $10 at the door.

Brennan said he also is looking for someone who can donate a plane to fly the items to the island.

Those who cannot attend the event can send donations to the following address, once mailing resumes on the island:

ViequesLove

P.O. Box 1262

Vieques, Puerto Rico 00765

Attn: Airplane N707K

People who would like to help can also visit the ViequesLove Facebook page.

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is also holding a drive to gather supplies Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

© 2017 WTLV-TV