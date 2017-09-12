Gas stations open on the First Coast: #OpenNowFCN

Following Hurricane Irma's impact on the First Coast, residents are putting a priority on the essentials. One of the major necessities following the storm is gas.
Below is a list of open gas stations in our area:
CLAY COUNTY
- RaceTrac on US-17 in Green Cove Springs
- Gate on Collins Road in Orange Park
- Speedway on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park
- Mobil on Timuquana Road in Orange Park
- Gate on San Jose Blvd. in Orange Park
- Mobil on Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park
- Shell on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park
- Chevron on South Blanding Blvd. in Fleming Island
- Gate on Blanding Blvd. in Fleming Island
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
- Circle K on US1 near Lewis Speedway in St Augustine
- Shell on Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine
- Shell on A1A Beach Blvd. in St. Augustine
- Sunoco on North Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine
- Shell on Corridor Road in Ponte Vedra Beach
- BP on Beach Blvd. in Ponte Vedra Beach
- Sunoco on Beach Blvd. in Ponte Vedra Beach
- Shell on Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra Beach
DUVAL COUNTY
- Sunoco on Grove Parkway and Beach Blvd.
- University Gas on University Blvd.
- Sunoco on Cassat Ave.
- Shell on Roosevelt Blvd
- BP on Normandy (Diesel only)
- Exxon on Edgewood (Diesel only)
- Sunoco on Main Street
- Safari Food Store on Norwood Ave
- Shell on Atlantic
- Loves on Pecan Park Road
- Shell at JTB and Gate Parkway
- Shell Gas Station at Loretto and San Jose, Cash only
- BP at 245 and New Kings Rd
- Exxon on Atlantic & Mindanao Drive.
- Gate on Emerson
- BP on Broward Rd.
- Gate station on Town Center Pkwy
GLYNN COUNTY
- BP on Old Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick, Ga.
- Chevron on New Jesup Highway in Brunswick, Ga.
- Marathon on Old Jesup Road in Brunswick, Ga.
- Chevron on Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick, Ga.
- Citgo on Old Jesup Road in Brunswick, Ga.
- Chevron on Gloucester Street in Brunswick, Ga.
WARE COUNTY
- Solar on Memorial Drive in Waycross, Ga.
- Citgo on Albany Ave. in Waycross, Ga.
- Solar on Alma Hwy. in Waycross, Ga.
- Shell on Plant Ave. in Waycross, Ga.
CAMDEN COUNTY
- Sunoco on Point Peter Road in St. Marys, Ga.
- Pilot on St. Marys Road in St. Marys, Ga.
- BP on Scrubby Bluff Road in St. Marys, Ga.
- Pilot on US-17 in Kingsland, Ga.
Are you looking to find additional open gas stations in your area? Click here to search for an open station near you.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs