Gas stations open on the First Coast: #OpenNowFCN

(Photo: FeelPic)

Following Hurricane Irma's impact on the First Coast, residents are putting a priority on the essentials. One of the major necessities following the storm is gas.

Below is a list of open gas stations in our area:

CLAY COUNTY

- RaceTrac on US-17 in Green Cove Springs

- Gate on Collins Road in Orange Park

- Speedway on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park

- Mobil on Timuquana Road in Orange Park

- Gate on San Jose Blvd. in Orange Park

- Mobil on Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park

- Shell on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park

- Chevron on South Blanding Blvd. in Fleming Island

- Gate on Blanding Blvd. in Fleming Island

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

- Circle K on US1 near Lewis Speedway in St Augustine

- Shell on Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine

- Shell on A1A Beach Blvd. in St. Augustine

- Sunoco on North Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine

- Shell on Corridor Road in Ponte Vedra Beach

- BP on Beach Blvd. in Ponte Vedra Beach

- Sunoco on Beach Blvd. in Ponte Vedra Beach

- Shell on Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra Beach

DUVAL COUNTY



- Sunoco on Grove Parkway and Beach Blvd.



- University Gas on University Blvd.

- Sunoco on Cassat Ave.

- Shell on Roosevelt Blvd

- BP on Normandy (Diesel only)

- Exxon on Edgewood (Diesel only)



- Sunoco on Main Street



- Safari Food Store on Norwood Ave



- Shell on Atlantic



- Loves on Pecan Park Road

- Shell at JTB and Gate Parkway

- Shell Gas Station at Loretto and San Jose, Cash only

- BP at 245 and New Kings Rd

- Exxon on Atlantic & Mindanao Drive.

- Gate on Emerson

- BP on Broward Rd.

- Gate station on Town Center Pkwy

GLYNN COUNTY

- BP on Old Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick, Ga.

- Chevron on New Jesup Highway in Brunswick, Ga.

- Marathon on Old Jesup Road in Brunswick, Ga.

- Chevron on Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick, Ga.

- Citgo on Old Jesup Road in Brunswick, Ga.

- Chevron on Gloucester Street in Brunswick, Ga.

WARE COUNTY

- Solar on Memorial Drive in Waycross, Ga.

- Citgo on Albany Ave. in Waycross, Ga.

- Solar on Alma Hwy. in Waycross, Ga.

- Shell on Plant Ave. in Waycross, Ga.

CAMDEN COUNTY

- Sunoco on Point Peter Road in St. Marys, Ga.

- Pilot on St. Marys Road in St. Marys, Ga.

- BP on Scrubby Bluff Road in St. Marys, Ga.

- Pilot on US-17 in Kingsland, Ga.

Are you looking to find additional open gas stations in your area? Click here to search for an open station near you.

© 2017 WTLV-TV